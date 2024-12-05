Houston Texans Extend Veteran Tight End Despite 2024 Season-Ending Injury
The Houston Texans selected tight end Brevin Jordan with the 147th overall pick (5th round) in the 2021 NFL draft with knowledge of the height of his ceiling. Jordan hasn't ever been the featured tight end in H-Town but he has played sparingly and showed up in moments that matter.
This season, despite the Texans drafting Cade Stover in the 2024 draft, Jordan was expected to contribute in a more meaningful manner and perhaps have the best season of his career with more playing time on his hands backing up starting tight end, Dalton Schultz.
Unfortunately for Jordan, the Texans, and their fans, that didn't quite materialize as he tore his ACL in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears - grounding his season before it could even begin to take flight.
Richard Sherman Makes His Opinion On Azeez Al-Shaair Known After Suspension
This was a contract year for Jordan, who is still on his rookie contract after being drafted out of the University of Miami, and he was looking to cash in if he were to have a season that he had imagined. Despite the major injury that he suffered, it appears that the Texans are going to give Jordan another go at it as Ian Rapoport broke the news that they would be signing the tight end to a one-year deal to bring him back for the 2025 season.
Throughout his four-year NFL career, Jordan has caught 53 passes for 532 yards and five touchdowns. While Jordan continues to rehab from his severe knee injury, the Texans hope to finish off the regular season strong as they likely will enter the playoffs as a top seed as they look to take things a step further this postseason compared to last.
