Texans Coach, Green Bay Native Excited for Packers Homecoming

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik returns home to face the Green Bay Packers.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is entering familiar territory when the team visits the Green Bay Packers this weekend.

Slowik, 37, was born in New Jersey but went to high school in Green Bay when his dad, Bob, was a defensive assistant for the Packers under Mike Sherman.

Slowik is excited to head home and play at Lambeau Field, something the Texans only get to do once every eight years.

“Well, I’ve been there a few times now," Slowik said. "I think it’s special just because – when you go to Lambeau and the history that’s in Lambeau, it’s always – it’s one of the coolest venues in the NFL to go play a road game at. The fans are always there 100 percent of the time early, grilling, brats, all that stuff. You see it every time you roll into the stadium. And then once you’re in the stadium and you just see what it looks like, it’s just so unique. It’s different than really any other stadium in the NFL. I’d say, at this point, that really is what makes it special for me more than going to Green Bay where I’ve spent a lot of time. That’s kind of worn off now after my fourth or fifth trip. But just Lambeau itself is always a really cool experience.”

Slowik would probably enjoy the experience a little more if the Texans can find a way to pull out a tough victory on the road.

Kickoff for the game is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

