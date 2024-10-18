Texans Coach, Green Bay Native Excited for Packers Homecoming
Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is entering familiar territory when the team visits the Green Bay Packers this weekend.
Slowik, 37, was born in New Jersey but went to high school in Green Bay when his dad, Bob, was a defensive assistant for the Packers under Mike Sherman.
Slowik is excited to head home and play at Lambeau Field, something the Texans only get to do once every eight years.
“Well, I’ve been there a few times now," Slowik said. "I think it’s special just because – when you go to Lambeau and the history that’s in Lambeau, it’s always – it’s one of the coolest venues in the NFL to go play a road game at. The fans are always there 100 percent of the time early, grilling, brats, all that stuff. You see it every time you roll into the stadium. And then once you’re in the stadium and you just see what it looks like, it’s just so unique. It’s different than really any other stadium in the NFL. I’d say, at this point, that really is what makes it special for me more than going to Green Bay where I’ve spent a lot of time. That’s kind of worn off now after my fourth or fifth trip. But just Lambeau itself is always a really cool experience.”
Slowik would probably enjoy the experience a little more if the Texans can find a way to pull out a tough victory on the road.
Kickoff for the game is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday.
