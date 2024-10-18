Packers RB Josh Jacobs Presents Challenge for Texans
The Houston Texans are getting ready for their matchup in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
In order for the Texans to stay hot like they have been through the first six weeks of the season, they will have to find a way to contain Packers running back Josh Jacobs.
“The corpse of their offense is designed around that," Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. "They’re top five in a lot of categories in the run game. I’ve always thought Jacobs was a really good back. Just really have respected him every time I’ve gone against him. They’re doing a really good job and it’s sort of like the start of everything that they do in their offense. You can talk about the explosives and where they rank in explosive passing game and it probably ties a lot directly into their running game and having to respect that. I think he is really good at falling forward for these extra couple yards, or just not getting knocked back. Just keep him manageable in front of the sticks and those sort of things. A lot of kind of hidden yardage in that run game, so you got to be really physical and be good at getting hats to the ball to sort of stop that for sure. It’s directly tied into what they do in the pass game.”
Jacobs, 26, has 108 carries for 464 yards and a touchdown so far this season in his first year with the Packers. Only Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles), Chuba Hubbard (Carolina Panthers), Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers) and Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) have enjoyed more success in running the football this season.
If the Texans can find a way to slow down Jacobs, it will significantly help their chances of pulling off an upset victory on the road against one of the better teams in the NFC.
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
