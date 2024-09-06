Texans Daily

Texans Coach Praises Colts Offense

The Houston Texans have respect for the Indianapolis Colts.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke in a 2024 AFC wild card game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke in a 2024 AFC wild card game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are beginning their regular season exactly where the last one left off against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The game will look a little different with last year's No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson back under center. But he'll still have Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, who ran for 188 yards on 30 carries in the last meeting.

“I think Shane [Steichen] has done a really good job on his offense," Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. "I don’t think it has changed a ton," Burke said. "[Jonathan] Taylor is obviously a really good back, I have a lot of respect for him as a runner. I think that is another huge challenge for us but I don’t think their scheme has changed a ton when they had the other backs in there last year.”

READ MORE: Texans Coach Speaks on C.J. Stroud Relationship

The Texans have struggled against Taylor throughout his career, but the front seven improved over the offseason with the addition of linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and defensive end Danielle Hunter.

If those two can help contain Taylor and limit Richardson, the Texans should start their season 1-0.

READ MORE: Texans' C.J. Stroud 'Very Excited' for Offensive Newcomers

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the regular season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans' DeMeco Ryans Praises Colts 'Playmaker' Anthony Richardson

• Texans Release Depth Chart vs. Colts

• Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Thrilled For Season Opener vs. Colts

Texans Deal Talented RB to Cowboys in Projected Trade

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News