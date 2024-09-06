Texans Coach Praises Colts Offense
The Houston Texans are beginning their regular season exactly where the last one left off against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The game will look a little different with last year's No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson back under center. But he'll still have Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, who ran for 188 yards on 30 carries in the last meeting.
“I think Shane [Steichen] has done a really good job on his offense," Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke said. "I don’t think it has changed a ton," Burke said. "[Jonathan] Taylor is obviously a really good back, I have a lot of respect for him as a runner. I think that is another huge challenge for us but I don’t think their scheme has changed a ton when they had the other backs in there last year.”
The Texans have struggled against Taylor throughout his career, but the front seven improved over the offseason with the addition of linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and defensive end Danielle Hunter.
If those two can help contain Taylor and limit Richardson, the Texans should start their season 1-0.
