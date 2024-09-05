Texans Daily

Texans' C.J. Stroud 'Very Excited' for Offensive Newcomers

The Houston Texans have a new-look offense led by second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) before the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are eager to flex their new offensive pieces when they debut against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in the season opener.

The team traded for running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Stefon Diggs this offseason, giving them a 1,000-yard player at each position, and that makes second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud a happy man.

“I'm very excited," Stroud said. "I think we got to see glimpses at Training Camp but now it's full goal. Now it's time to roll and those guys are two of the most competitive guys I've ever been around and really two of the most joyful guys who just love playing ball, love showing up to work every day and being around the guys. Knowing their teammates, helping guys out. I know ‘Stef’ [Stefon Diggs] got named a captain, which is huge because he earned it. He's one of the biggest leaders on the offense and I think Joe [Mixon] would be a captain pretty soon just because his personality and how he brings guys along, makes guys around him better, challenges his guys. I think both of those guys have done a great job of buying in the system and growing in the system and they're going to do great things.”

The Texans will have to compete against a Colts defense that wants revenge after knocking them out of the playoffs last year in Week 18, but with the new pieces in place, Houston's ceiling is higher as the team looks to make a return to the postseason.

Kickoff between the Texans and Colts is set for 12 noon CT on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

