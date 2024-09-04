Texans Release Depth Chart vs. Colts
The roster has been set, and the Houston Texans are preparing for their 2024 Week 1 matchup against AFC South rival the Colts in Indianapolis this upcoming Sunday.
It has been a long-awaited kickoff of the regular season after the hustle and bustle of the offseason, but it is finally here. With the opening game just on the horizon, the Houston Texans released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their tilt with the Colts.
The opening depth chart looks as most had thought coming into the season, with a couple of outliers being the possibility of a return from injured reserve for linebacker Christian Harris and the suspension of Denico Autry paving way for another starter.
Newcomers Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs will get the nod as clear starters on the team and the defense looks to be as good as they come on paper. The Texans ended up taking a slew of running backs, so we likely see the majority of them in some sort of fashion once the ball is kicked off on Sunday afternoon.
The Texans' roster and depth chart is one of the best in the league, on paper, and they should be viewed as one of the top contenders to reach Super Bowl LIX this February. Having a hot start against their division rival would be a tremendous launching point for how the season will play out for this iteration of the Houston Texans.
