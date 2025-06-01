Texans Connected to Massive Trade Opportunity for Tyreek Hill
Across the 2025 NFL offseason, the Houston Texans have made a vast overhaul in their wide receiver room surrounding Nico Collins with the pending absence of two of their main targets from last year.
That included their trade for Christian Kirk to man the slot position amid Tank Dell's injury, the draft selections of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to add a boost of young explosiveness, and even a few veteran depth signings like Justin Watson and Braxton Berrios.
But could another shakeup in the form of a blockbuster trade for Tyreek Hill be in play for the second half of this offseason?
In the eyes of Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Texans could very well be among the short list of suitors to trade for the Miami Dolphins star.
While a trade involving Hill isn't imminent, talks surrounding a deal to ship him to another destination could heat up in the coming weeks due to some financial implications.
"It makes sense for the Dolphins to consider the opportunity to get a clean slate, if someone calls," Florio said of a Hill trade. "The only question is whether there’s another team that would be interested in taking on Hill’s $25.85 million compensation package for 2025 — and in giving the Dolphins whatever it would take to get them to clear out a key player who may not truly believe he’s playing for a contender...The contenders that should at least ponder whether Hill can help get them over the top include the Ravens, Texans, Chargers, and 49ers."
For the Texans to involve themselves in those sweepstakes, it comes down to a few factors. They'd need to overcome the cap hurdles of fitting in Hill's massive contract, offer up a package that could pique the Dolphins' interest, and question whether the deal even makes sense when trying to develop two young rookies.
In 2024, Hill had an up-and-down year with Miami compared to what we see from his dominant self, as he started in 17 games to log 959 yards on 81 catches and six touchdowns, the lowest counting stats he's posted since 2019.
At age 31, could he return to the perennial 1,000-yard pass catcher in a new situation like the Texans' offense? The odds might be a bit less than 50-50 on that. As a supporting second option next to Collins in C.J. Stroud's arsenal, there could be a bit more intrigue, but it would definitely come at a hefty price tag.
In April, Dolphins GM Chris Greer said the team would "consider" a Hill trade for a price of two first round picks. That package won't be coming their way any time soon, but if that ask was lowered a substanial bit to force Nick Caserio's hand to pick up the phone, perhaps it could at least be worth considering for the Texans.
