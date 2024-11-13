Texans Continue to Adjust to Primetime Schedule
The Houston Texans are playing their third consecutive primetime game this week when they take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Monday Night Football.
The Texans are playing on a different day of the week for the third week in a row, which is a rarity in the NFL.
However, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans isn't making excuses for his team.
“It's typical NFL season, for me, is schedule changes," Ryans said. "You play Monday, Sunday, Thursday, just are we adjust our schedule accordingly? Guys go out and play, the guys are built for this. That's why they're here in the NFL, because they can handle all those different things that happens with the schedule.”
The Texans have struggled for the past two weeks in primetime, and now they will be looking to snap that skid when they go to visit the Cowboys in a Lone Star State showdown.
Kickoff between the Texans and Cowboys is set for Monday at 7:15 p.m. CT.
