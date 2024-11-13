Texans Daily

Texans Continue to Adjust to Primetime Schedule

The Houston Texans are playing on Monday Night Football for the first time this season.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) catches a pass against Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are playing their third consecutive primetime game this week when they take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Monday Night Football.

The Texans are playing on a different day of the week for the third week in a row, which is a rarity in the NFL.

However, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans isn't making excuses for his team.

“It's typical NFL season, for me, is schedule changes," Ryans said. "You play Monday, Sunday, Thursday, just are we adjust our schedule accordingly? Guys go out and play, the guys are built for this. That's why they're here in the NFL, because they can handle all those different things that happens with the schedule.”

The Texans have struggled for the past two weeks in primetime, and now they will be looking to snap that skid when they go to visit the Cowboys in a Lone Star State showdown.

Kickoff between the Texans and Cowboys is set for Monday at 7:15 p.m. CT.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

