Best and Worst Graded Houston Texans Offensive Players vs. Detroit Lions

The Houston Texans' offense looked like their old self in the first half of their Sunday Night Football battle against one of the best teams in the league, the Detroit Lions. However, in the second half, things started to go awry and the offense sputtered - looking like the dysfunctional group we have seen over the last few weeks.
That first half was promising, but once things started crashing back down to Earth from the get-go of the second half with a C.J. Stroud interception it seemed as if the Texans decided to play not to lose rather than play to win.
The Texans have been leaning heavily on the run game behind Joe Mixon without their star wideouts Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins but John Metchie III was able to secure his first career NFL touchdown after battling cancer. Collins is expected back here shortly and should help return the Texans' offense to some sort of normalcy moving forward.
Here is how the Houston Texans' offensive players graded out in their devastating loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.
PFF Grade: 86.0
2. WR John Metchie III
PFF Grade: 81.0
3. LT Laremy Tunsil
PFF Grade: 71.5
5. LG Juice Scruggs
PFF Grade: 65.0
Lowest Graded:
1. TE Cade Stover
PFF Grade: 46.0
3. TE Teagan Quitoriano
PFF Grade: 50.9
4. RB Joe Mixon
PFF Grade: 52.3
5. QB C.J. Stroud
