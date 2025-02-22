Texans Could Poach WR from Chiefs
The need for wide receiver help is apparent for the Houston Texans heading into the NFL offseason. With Stefon Diggs a free agent and coming off of a torn ACL as well as Tank Dell out indefinitely due to injury, C.J. Stroud needs weapons.
Bringing back Diggs could be an option, but the Texans could still use more help even if they make that move.
Could Houston consider doubling down at wide receiver in NFL free agency? How about targeting a wide receiver from the Kansas City Chiefs?
Patrick K. Flowers of Bleacher Nation has suggested that the Texans should consider signing Marquise "Hollywood" Brown this offseason.
Would that move make sense for Houston?
Brown only played in two games during the 2024 season due to injury. He caught nine passes for 91 yards.
Back in 2023, he played in 14 games for the Arizona Cardinals, catching 51 passes for 574 yards and four scores. He's obviously not a star, but he's a capable impact receiver.
A wide receiver trio of Diggs, Nico Collins, and Brown could be an ideal scenario for Stroud. All three players are more than capable of making big-time plays. They all bring speed to the field as well.
More than likely, signing Brown would cost a reasonable amount of money. Depending on the price tag of re-signing Diggs, they could conceivably sign both.
It is going to be very interesting to see what the Texans choose to do in free agency. There is still quite a bit of work needed to power Houston to the Super Bowl. Adding Brown would help round out the offense.
All of that being said, the Texans do not have a lot of financial flexibility at this point in time. In order to make any kind of aggressive move, they will need to get creative.
Nick Caserio and the front office could make things happen if they choose to take a more aggressive approach. Keep an eye on Brown as a potential option for Houston during free agency.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
READ MORE: Houston Texans Could Consider Surprising Offseason Trade
READ MORE: Houston Texans Potential WR Target Receives Major Comparison
READ MORE: Houston Texans GM Sends Cryptic Message About Stefon Diggs Stance
READ MORE: ESPN Reveals Best Fit for Houston Texans' Free Agent Stefon Diggs
READ MORE: Houston Texans Projected to Make Highly Surprising Draft Pick