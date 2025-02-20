Houston Texans Potential WR Target Receives Major Comparison
Heading into the offseason, the Houston Texans will need to focus on building around franchise quarterback C.J. Stroud.
During the 2024 season, it was clear that the Texans' offense needs more help. Stefon Diggs is a free agent and will be returning from a torn ACL. Tank Dell is out indefinitely after suffering a gruesome leg injury as well.
That leaves a couple of major holes to fill for Houston this offseason.
Bringing Diggs back could still be an option. However, even if the Texans do re-sign the veteran wideout, they would still need to bring in another target for Stroud.
Enter Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver and former Stroud teammate Emeka Egbuka.
Egbuka has been mentioned as a possible Houston target in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, he has received an intriguing comparison to another playmaking NFL wideout.
Randy Gurzi of Toro Times has compared Egbuka to Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba is also a former Ohio State wide receiver.
Being compared to Smith-Njigba is a major positive for Egbuka. The Seahawks' receiver is coming off of a 2024 season that saw him catch 100 passes for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns. Egbuka producing those numbers for the Texans would take the offense to the next level.
During his final season with the Buckeyes in 2024, Egbuka ended up recording 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. He would be more than capable of stepping in and making an immediate impact.
Currently, Houston holds the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Egbuka could very well end up being available when they're on the clock. If he is, the Texans should strongly consider taking him.
Only time will tell, but drafting Egbuka could be the best option for Houston. He has history with Stroud and there is no denying his potential for the future. In order to go all-in with Stroud, this is a move that the Texans should make if they have the opportunity.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
READ MORE: Houston Texans GM Sends Cryptic Message About Stefon Diggs Stance
READ MORE: ESPN Reveals Best Fit for Houston Texans' Free Agent Stefon Diggs
READ MORE: Houston Texans Projected to Make Highly Surprising Draft Pick
READ MORE: Houston Texans Legend Unveils New Stefon Diggs Details
READ MORE: Houston Texans Predicted to Make Blockbuster Davante Adams Trade