Houston Texans GM Sends Cryptic Message About Stefon Diggs Stance
The Houston Texans have a situation to keep a close eye on this offseason. Stefon Diggs is set to hit the open NFL free agency market coming off of a torn ACL after just eight games played in 2024.
Nick Caserio and the Texans' front office will have to make a decision. Do they think that Diggs can be a legitimate No. 1 target for C.J. Stroud this offseason? Or, do they think that they should let him walk and focus on bringing in other weapons for Stroud?
Stroud has been vocal about wanting to see Diggs come back for another season. However, he isn't going to be cheap.
Quite a few teams around the league need wide receiver help and could have interest in Diggs. With that in mind, Caserio has now offered a cryptic message about his thoughts entering the offseason.
During an interview on Wednesday morning on SportsRadio 610, Caserio opened up with some vague comments on Diggs' future.
"I had a good relationship with (Diggs) and his representation. We enjoyed having Stef in the building, so the door is always open," Caserio said. "We never rule anything out, so we're going to be open-minded... Things will probably pick up over the next few weeks."
That does not sound terribly positive for Houston viewing Diggs as an offseason priority. However, no one can truly read through the lines on what Caserio said.
He's open to the idea of Diggs returning at the very least. Caserio could have interest in Diggs, depending on what it would cost to retain him.
On the other hand, Caserio might be hinting that he has other plans but that Diggs will remain as a "Plan B" type of option.
At this point in time, there is no use speculating. Caserio didn't share much at all with these comments. Only time will tell if Diggs ends up returning to the Texans or leaving for another team.
