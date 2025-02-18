Houston Texans Projected to Make Highly Surprising Draft Pick
As the 2025 NFL offseason gets underway, the Houston Texans are looking to take the next step in their process. They won the AFC South division title once again in 2024 and also went on to win their Wild Card matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in upset fashion.
Unfortunately, they ran into the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs and saw their season come to an end.
That being said, the Texans are in a good position. With a strong offseason, they could take another step forward and be a serious Super Bowl contender in 2025.
What moves does Houston need to make in order to reach that level? They need help at wide receiver, on the offensive line, and some defensive attention as well. However, they could also consider bringing in another running back.
Joe Mixon isn't getting any younger. In order to keep him fresh, they could look to bring in a piece that can take some of the workload off his shoulders.
To that end, a new projection has the Texans surprisingly drafting a running back in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Tim Crean of ClutchPoints has predicted that Houston will take North Carolina standout Omarion Hampton with the No. 25 overall pick.
"Hampton is a 6-foot, 220-pound battering ram who doesn’t hesitate when hitting the hole," Crean wrote. "So, while the offensive line does need an upgrade, the other thing that can keep pass-rushers off of Stroud is the threat of a Mack Truck running downhill."
During the 2024 season with the Tar Heels, Hampton ended up carrying the football 281 times for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also showed off his dual-threat ability with 38 receptions for 373 yards and two scores.
Bringing in that kind of backfield threat could help take the offense up a notch. He would also provide the Texans with a long-term option after Mixon.
Taking a running back in the first round would be a surprise, but Hampton might be worth it. Houston would be focusing on adding a playmaker for the present and a potential star for the future with this pick.
