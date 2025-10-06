Texans DB Now Tied for NFL Lead in Interceptions
One Houston Texans defender has now risen to the top of the NFL for interceptions through five weeks of action after a standout Week 5 performance vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
That Texans defender is nickel Jalen Pitre–– who hauled in two interceptions on Ravens backup quarterback Cooper Rush in Houston's 44-10 dominant victory over Baltimore.
He finds himself tied at the top of the NFL for interceptions tied with three other defenders: Chicago Bears' safety Kevin Byard, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Josepth.
Pitre made his presence felt in a big way in Baltimore. His first pick on the day came at the top of the third quarter where the Texans' nickel jumped a pass intended for Derrick Henry, ending their opening drive of the half early to quickly put C.J. Stroud in Ravens territory.
Pitre saw his second pick at the top of the fourth from a bobbled ball off the hands of tight end Mark Andrews, albeit while the Texans' victory was already decided with a 41-10 lead.
Nonetheless, it put some icing on the cake for a historic day in Baltimore, logging the franchise's first-ever win on the road vs. the Ravens.
To end the day, Pitre combined his pair of picks with four total tackles and two passes defended. It was the second game of his career in which he's logged multiple interceptions in one game, his previous time around being the third game of his rookie season against the Bears.
Now, the Texans head into the bye 2-3 fresh off of two refreshing performances on both ends of the football, and looking much better off than how they fared just two weeks ago after three-straight losses to start the season.
While Pitre may be tied for the interception title very briefly when factoring in the week off before their Week 7 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks, it's clear that Houston's fourth-year versatile defender has made a big impact. He'll have the route to continue doing so as long as this secondary keeping performing amongst the league's best.
