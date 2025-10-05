Texans vs. Ravens Inactives Reveal Multiple Key Absences
The Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens have unveiled their official inactives list ahead of their Week 5 contest— and it's a lengthy one on the Ravens' end.
Here's the full inactives list for both sides ahead of kickoff:
Houston Texans Inactives
- WR Braxton Berrios
- QB Graham Mertz
- CB Zion Childress
- LB Christian Harris
- OT Jarrett Kingston
- OT Trent Brown
Baltimore Ravens Inactives
- LB Roquan Smith
- CB Chidobe Awuzie
- QB Lamar Jackson
- S Kyle Hamilton
- FB Patrick Ricard
- CB Marlon Humphrey
- OT Ronnie Staley
The Texans will be travelling to Baltimore to go up against a truly beaten-up Ravens team. While names like Lamar Jackson and Roquan Smith were ruled out before the weekend started, two new big names will now not be available on their side in star safety Kyle Hamilton, as well as left tackle Ronnie Staley.
Baltimore will be starting backup quarterback Cooper Rush in place of Jackson, with veteran Tyler Huntley as second on the depth chart.
On the Texans' end, though, its a fairly healthy outlook.
Linebacker Christian Harris comes in as an interesting healthy scratch after being active for the Texans' first four games of the season. Harris tied his season-low in snaps during last week's shutout victory, and will now be out of the mix completely for Week 5.
New offensive tackle signings from earlier in the week, Trent Brown and Jarrett Kingston, are also healthy scratches, and will have to wait until at least Week 7 after the bye to make their debut for Hosuton.
Cornerback Zion Childress, who was signed to the Texans' active roster before Week 4 vs. the Tennesseee Titans from the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad, will be off the gameday roster for the second-straight week.
Rookie Graham Mertz will remain as the Texans' third quarterback on the depth chart, backing up both C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills.
One name that has been elevated to the gameday roster after being a healthy scratch in recent weeks: Dameon Pierce, who will join Woody Marks, Nick Chubb, and Dare Ogunbowale in the running back room.