Texans WR Nico Collins Leaves vs. Seahawks With Injury
The Houston Texans saw their top wide receiver head to the locker room in the middle of their game vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
During the fourth quarter of the Texans' Monday Night Football matchup vs. the Seahawks, wide receiver Nico Collins would go down with a head injury that would lead to him hitting the blue tent, and then to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.
Collins would be listed as questionable to return.
Collins getting banged up is insult to injury for a rough night on the offensive side of the ball for the Texans, a group that had been limited to just 12 points heading into the fourth quarter, with only six of those coming off an offensive drive.
On Collins behalf, it remained a quiet night vs. the Seahawks to follow suit with the Texans' offense leading up to his fourth quarter injury. He caught four passes for 27 yards in all, left without a score to his name.
Heading into the night, the Texans wide receiver room already had to deal with the absence of starting slot man Christian Kirk due to a hamstring injury, and would inevitably be forced without C.J. Stroud's favorite target for the second-half stretch.
Now, those availability issues get a little bit more concerning with Collins potentially suffering from a concussion, which would not only keep him out of the mix for the rest of the way in Seattle, but also next week vs. the San Francisco 49ers as well.
So far this season, Collins has stuck as the most productive contributor in the Texans' pass attack by far. He leads the team in totla receptions, yards, and touchdowns through the first five games of action, which makes any potential missed time for him moving forward critical.
Collins' health remains one worth watching following the outcome in Seattle, but if he ends up landing in concussion protocol following his leave in this one, don't be shocked if the Texans number one pass-catcher is forced to miss some time.
