Texans' DeMeco Ryans Explains Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's Greatness
The Houston Texans' regular season campaign kicks off on Sunday at noon local time as the C.J. Stroud-led team takes on the Indianapolis Colts on the road.
While Stroud, a second-year star quarterback, will lead an impressive offensive unit for Houston, the defense can really set the tone for the season. The expectations are high, but the defense is going to have to be able to properly back up the offense.
Week 1 will pose an opportunity for the Texans defense to make a statement. The Colts offense is getting healthy, with second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson healthy and ready to return to the gridiron. Jonathan Taylor is a versatile running back and Michael Pittman Jr. is a solid wide receiver who can make game-changing plays.
As a division opponent, Houston is quite familiar with Taylor and his impact out of the backfield. In seven appearances against the Texans, Taylor has averaged 135.2 yards per game on an average of 22.7 carries per game. Texans second-year head coach DeMeco Ryans details why the running back has had such success against Houston.
“Jonathan, I think he’s a successful running back just because he runs with such great contact balance," Ryans said. "It takes more than one guy to get him down. He does a really good job breaking tackles, He plays physical, he plays downhill. He runs the ball, plays the game the right way. I think that's what makes him a really good running back.”
The Texans have two incredible edge rushers in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., but their interior defensive line is going to have to step up to eliminate the big run play threat that Taylor is going to bring to the game for the Colts.
Forcing Richardson's hand under center and eliminating the run game will make life much easier for the rest of the Texans' defense, allowing them to get off the field more and let Stroud win the ball game.
The Texans and Colts are set to kick off at 12 noon CT on Sunday.
