Texans Lose Case Keenum to Injury; What's Next?

The Houston Texans won't have Case Keenum under center this season.

Aug 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Case Keenum (18) warms up before playing against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans took a hit to their depth over the past week as veteran backup quarterback Case Keenum suffered a foot injury that placed him on season-ending injured reserve.

The injury could mark the end of a long career for the 36-year-old quarterback, who still had a chance to be impactful on the field for the Texans this season. But now, his value will come strictly on the sidelines.

"Losing Case is a tough one," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "It’s a tough spot to be in. He provided a lot for our team, not only on the field, but off the field. Just spiritually, mentally, just the energy, positive energy that he brought to our team. Case is a leader and he’s made a great career in this League for 13 years. Come from undrafted here from UH, to undrafted to making a name for himself. So, proud of what Case has done and he’ll continue to lead and be successful at whatever Case decides to do.”

Keenum will still be able to provide that energy in the quarterback room and guide second-year pro C.J. Stroud. However, it will be Davis Mills coming in to relieve him if he suffers an injury.

Keenum started two games last season for Stroud when he was injured, and he picked up a big win on the road against the Tennessee Titans in December that helped the Texans win the AFC South.

The hope is for Stroud to remain healthy, but if he doesn't, Mills will be ready to step in.

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

