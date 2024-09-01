Texans Lose Case Keenum to Injury; What's Next?
The Houston Texans took a hit to their depth over the past week as veteran backup quarterback Case Keenum suffered a foot injury that placed him on season-ending injured reserve.
The injury could mark the end of a long career for the 36-year-old quarterback, who still had a chance to be impactful on the field for the Texans this season. But now, his value will come strictly on the sidelines.
"Losing Case is a tough one," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. "It’s a tough spot to be in. He provided a lot for our team, not only on the field, but off the field. Just spiritually, mentally, just the energy, positive energy that he brought to our team. Case is a leader and he’s made a great career in this League for 13 years. Come from undrafted here from UH, to undrafted to making a name for himself. So, proud of what Case has done and he’ll continue to lead and be successful at whatever Case decides to do.”
Keenum will still be able to provide that energy in the quarterback room and guide second-year pro C.J. Stroud. However, it will be Davis Mills coming in to relieve him if he suffers an injury.
Keenum started two games last season for Stroud when he was injured, and he picked up a big win on the road against the Tennessee Titans in December that helped the Texans win the AFC South.
The hope is for Stroud to remain healthy, but if he doesn't, Mills will be ready to step in.
