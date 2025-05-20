Houston Texans' DeMeco Ryans Makes Bold Claim on Offensive Line
The biggest theme encircling the Houston Texans this offseason has been the vast changes made to their offensive line.
Over the recent months, the Texans have shown no reservations to ship in, ship out, and enact a variety of adjustments to roll out an almost entirely new look upfront, even removing a former All-Pro and tenured veteran like Laremy Tunsil as a part of those changes.
And after the results of Houston's season in 2024 and the Kansas City Chiefs managing to sack C.J. Stroud eight times in their eventual divisional round loss, the decision to make those moves does make a great deal of sense.
However, while the Texans front lines do look like a whole new unit compared to a few months ago, head coach DeMeco Ryans is definitely confident in how this group can perform for the campaign ahead.
During his appearance at a season ticket holder event in Houston, Ryans went on to make a confident claim about the state of his team's offensive line standing four months away from the kickoff of the regular season.
"“I feel like o-line will be a lot better this year," Ryans said.
The Texans brought in a wide net of new contributors upfront in an effort to roll the dice compared to last season's five-man group. Veterans who have had success in the past, like Cam Robinson and Trent Brown, were signed on one-year deals, former second-rounder Ed Ingram was acquired from the Minnesota Vikings as a dart throw on the interior, and most recently, rookie tackle Aireontae Ersery is now a part of that mix as well.
Will all of those adjustments result in a better year of production for this offense? At least for Ryans, that seems to be well within reason. Considering C.J. Stroud was the league's second-highest sacked quarterback across last season. So, really, the only way to go from here is up.
For the Texans brass, while they may remain calm, cool, and collected about their protection upfront, time will tell if those pieces inevitably gel in a critical third year in the Ryans-Stroud era.
