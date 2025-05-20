Houston Texans GM Put on Notice for Substantial Offseason Failure
The Houston Texans entered the NFL offseason knowing they would have to get creative, as they possessed very limited cap room and didn't exactly have a ton of trade assets.
Sadly, their top trade piece was five-time Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil, who the Texans jettisoned to the Washington Commanders for a package of draft picks.
While Houston's decision to trade the expensive, aging Tunsil was understandable, it's important to remember that the Texans' offensive line was a major issue with Tunsil last season. Remove him from the equation, and the hole becomes even larger.
Jacob Barzilla of Medium has identified Houston's inability to substantially improve the offensive line over the last couple of months as a significant misstep for the franchise, and he wonders if general manager Nick Caserio could ultimately lose his job because of it.
"I love what the Texans have done overall this offseason but when you really sit here and think about the OL situation they failed pretty brutally," Barzilla posted on X. "I’m hopeful these younger players can improve but talent wise to downgrade your OL from last year is definitely interesting. Hopefully Caserio is right but he’s really rolling the dice on this one and really could be a issue for him long-term and his job security if it doesn’t work ."
The Texans did sign tackle Cam Robinson, and it also selected another tackle in Aireontae Ersery during the second round of the NFL Draft. However, Ersery is obviously unproven, and the interior of Houston's offensive line carries major questions.
C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times last season, so the Texans are definitely playing with fire when it comes to the safety of their quarterback heading into 2025.
