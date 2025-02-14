Houston Texans Urged to Pursue Potential 49ers Cut Candidate
There are quite a few ways that the Houston Texans could look to improve and take the next step this offseason. After another solid season in 2024, the Texans will need to be aggressive to become a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2025.
One way that Houston could take the next step would be by bringing in more wide receiver talent.
C.J. Stroud had a down year in 2024. A lot of that had to do with the fact that he lost Stefon Diggs to a torn ACL after just eight games and due to the offensive line not playing at a high level.
Bringing in a top-tier wide receiver and offensive line help would be a quick way to fix many of the offensive issues.
That being said, who could the Texans target at the wide receiver position?
A name to keep an eye on could be San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel. It sounds like the 49ers could consider cutting him this offseason to save cap space.
Randy Gurzi of Toro Times has suggested that Houston should be ready to "pounce" if Samuel actually ends up being released.
"Samuel would be able to work the short and intermediate routes, which would take a lot of attention away from Collins. He's also a weapon out of the backfield, which would give opposing defenses one more thing to be concerned with," Gurzi wrote. "Houston's offense wants to take the next step, and that would happen with this move."
Samuel ended up playing in 15 games during the 2024 season. He caught 51 passes for 670 yards and three touchdowns, while also picking up 136 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
At 29 years old, no one could call Samuel a top-tier No. 1 option. He's a very talented piece within an offense, but he would not bring top wide receiver numbers to the Texans.
Despite that fact, he would be a solid addition for Houston. He's worth looking into depending on his price tag.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors and speculation surrounding the Texans this offseason. Keep an eye on Samuel, as he could be a legitimate target for Houston in free agency.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
READ MORE: Houston Texans Projected to Make Bold Move in Free Agency
READ MORE: Houston Texans Projected to Lose Star Free Agent to Detroit Lions
READ MORE: Former Houston Texans Superstar Predicted to Land with Chargers
READ MORE: Houston Texans Should Target Dynamic Big Ten Star
READ MORE: Texans Projected to Land Dynamic Stefon Diggs Replacement