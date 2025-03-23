Houston Texans' Offseason Described in One Depressing Word
The Houston Texans entered the NFL offseason knowing they would have a rough time improving the roster, as they had very limited financial flexibility.
That was very obvious early on in the free-agent period, when the Texans traded away their best offensive lineman in Laremy Tunsil to free up some cash. Keep in mind: Houston's offensive line was bad with Tunsil, who is a five-time Pro Bowler. Imagine it without him?
The Texans have made some intriguing moves, but for the most part, they haven't improved at all, which has Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon describing their offseason in one word: forlorn.
"Yeah, take an offensive line that was already a liability for your young franchise quarterback and trade away starters Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green," Gagnon wrote. "I'm sure that will solve things for the Texans..."
Well, to be fair, Green was a massive bust in Houston, and the Texans were able to snatch defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the Philadelphia Eagles in that deal, so that was actually a pretty solid move for Houston.
The problem is that the Texans' offensive line is not any better than it was in 2024, when C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times. Houston has signed Cam Robinson and Trent Brown to man the tackle positions, but losing Tunsil will definitely hurt.
The good news is that the Texans play in one of the worst divisions in the league, as they have won the AFC South with just 10 wins in each of the last two years. But in order to truly contend for a Super Bowl, Houston will need to rectify things in the trenches.
Perhaps the Texans can add some pieces in the NFL Draft next month.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: C.J. Stroud Given Brutal Take After Texans' Offseason Moves
MORE: Analyst Outlines Texans' Best Offseason Move
MORE: Star QB Unveils Massive Revelation on Texans' C.J. Stroud
MORE: Texans Sign Former Pro Bowl OT