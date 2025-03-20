Texans Star Offers Wild Reaction to Record-Setting Contract
Houston Texans star Derek Stingley Jr. is now the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history, as he recently signed a three-year, $90 million contract extension with the club.
You would think Stingley would be ecstatic to land a record-setting deal, but really, it just seemed like another day at the office for him.
While speaking to the media following his extension, Stingley didn't offer the type of reaction you would expect from a guy who just bagged $30 million annually.
"I kind of went into this situation and was basically thinking just playing football," Stingley said. "I wasn't really focused on how all of that was going to get done. But I mean it got done and, I mean, it's cool, like, you know the market is different now, but that doesn't really have anything to do with me, really. I'm just here to play football."
Well, okay then.
Stingley is coming off of a fantastic 2024 campaign in which he played every game and racked up 54 tackles, five interceptions and 18 passes defended en route to a Pro Bowl appearance and a First-Team All-Pro selection.
Some had reservations about the Texans handing Stingley such a lucrative long-term pact due to his injury history, as the 24-year-old appeared in just 20 contests over his first two seasons in 2022 and 2023. But clearly, Houston wanted to ensure he was part of the team's future.
The former first-round pick is now under contract through 2029, giving Houston plenty of chances to make a Super Bowl run with Stingley on the roster.
