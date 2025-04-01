Texans OC Receives Strong Statement From Rams' Sean McVay
Combining alongside their multiple interesting roster moves this offseason, the Houston Texans made sure to make some changes to their coaching staff to pair with, most notably bringing in former Los Angeles Rams assistant Nick Caley as their new offensive coordinator, replacing Bobby Slowik after two seasons.
It was a bit of a surprise when it transpired, considering Slowik was once a hot topic surrounding head coaching conversations following a strong first season in Houston next to C.J. Stroud. However, the bold shift was nonetheless made by the Texans' brass, and has also managed to get considerable praise from big names around the league.
The latest praise for the Texans' offensive coordinator change comes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, who had nothing but good things to say about Caley after working alongside him during the 2024 season.
"Nick [Caley] has an infectious energy and enthusiasm," McVay said. "He's going to bring it every single day... I'm fired up for Nick. He'll do a great job. I think he and DeMeco [Ryans] are really great personality fits. Fired up for my guy, Nick."
Caley was the Rams' tight ends coach and pass game coordinator for the 2024 season, being able to pick the brain of one of the best offensive minds in the NFL next to McVay in the process. Now, he joins a new situation in Houston to provide a necessary spark on the offensive end to pair with head coach DeMeco Ryans.
In the eyes of McVay, it's not only a change for Caley that was deserved, but it's one that the new Texans coordinator has been preparing for throughout his time coaching in the league.
"I think the great thing for Nick is he was always preparing to take those next steps, while still being totally present in his role. I go back to even just his foundation starting with Coach Belichick, and the amount of ball you're exposed to. Doing ball the right way; he was ready. He sees the game through an all-22 lens. I think that he's going to do an excellent job, and he's been preparing himself just based on the way that he approaches every single day."
Caley joins the fold with noteworthy experience, preparation, knowledge of the Xs and Os, and has a nod from one of the best coaches in the game with McVay. Those all make for a great fit in this Texans offense, and could inevitably lead to their resurgence back to one of the best scoring groups in the entire NFL.
