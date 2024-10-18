Texans Excited for Denico Autry Debut vs. Packers
The Houston Texans defensive line is welcoming Denico Autry to the field this week as they take on the Green Bay Packers.
Autry, 34, signed a two-year deal with the Texans during the offseason but was also handed a six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. Autry has served his suspension and now he is ready to go against the Packers.
Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke is excited about what he brings to the unit.
“I would say he’s tough," Burke said. "Toughness first and foremost. I would say he’s a very unique rusher. Just as a I don’t want to say hybrid but just as a big [defensive] end and as an inside rusher. I mean he’s had success at both spots, and he just offers some different pitches in terms of when he rushes inside, he rushes like an end inside, which is hard sometimes for guards. ... He kind of brings of that ability inside which is kind of hard sometimes and pretty unique for him so can rush on the edge, he can rush inside, and I think because he is kind of a sort of end/tackle, he kind of brings a little different style of rush to the front.”
With Autry having the ability to play both inside and outside, he will have plenty of opportunities to see the field. That could create some challenges trying to line him up, but Burke doesn't see it that way.
“All our guys play the same style and it’s just a matter of as you get into trying to figure out how you want to rush if you have the opportunity," Burke said. "These guys do a really good job of sort of trying to limit your substitutions and quick snapping and keeping guys on the field. For us the factor that’s going to come in is how we get guys on the field to rush and if we can, and where we want to put those guys in to get the matchups that we want. In terms of our normal rotation, he’s just going to be part of the group and go play ball for us.”
Autry and the Texans will face off against the Packers on Sunday at 12 noon CT.
