Texans Must Stop One Player to Beat Packers
The Houston Texans will have the difficult task this week of containing one of the best wide receivers in football in Jayden Reed.
Reed, 24, has 27 grabs for 442 yards and three touchdowns so far in his second season in the NFL. He currently ranks seventh in the league in receiving yards, establishing himself as one of the best at the position.
Texans coach DeMeco Ryans spoke about the importance of limiting his impact in their Week 7 matchup.
“[WR] [Jayden] Reed, he is one of their most explosive players. It jumps off the tape," Ryans said. "They try to get the ball in his hands as many ways as possible, whether putting him in the backfield on wide receiver runs or just getting it to him on the short intermediate passes, this kid is explosive he is a big play threat anytime he touches the football and not just catching the ball, but his ability to cut back, his ability to burst past defenders, it’s cool to see. Young player who stepped up and has been an impact player for them and I know they are pleased with what he has done. We have to make sure we have eyes on him at all times.”
The Texans defense will have a number of challenges stopping the Packers offense this week. Reed is a big part of the team's success, along with quarterback Jordan Love, who has multiple touchdowns in all four of his starts so far this season. Reed has been on the receiving end of a few, along with young rising players in Dontayvion Wicks, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.
The Packers have multiple ways that they can beat you, and the Texans have to be prepared for all of them in order to pull out a win on the road this weekend.
