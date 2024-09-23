Texans Daily

Texans Eye Quick Turnaround After Vikings Game

The Houston Texans want to move on quickly after losing to the Minnesota Vikings.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts to a call during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are disappointed after a 34-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The loss marked the worst defeat in the DeMeco Ryans era, and the coach hopes to move on quickly from the game.

"Credit to the Vikings. They played a really great game today," Ryans said postgame. "For us, we didn't do anything to help ourselves. Way too many penalties, again. That starts with me. That's too many penalties back-to-back games over 10 penalties is unacceptable. You can't win that way when we have something positive going, we negate by the penalties. That just zaps the energy out of everyone. Turning the ball over -- a lot of miscues today, and you can't do that and then expect to win in this league. So we have to -- hey, we take the loss, and we've got to move on."

The loss was such a stark difference from what the Texans were doing in the first two weeks. It honestly looked like a completely different football team from the beginning of the season.

In a long NFL season, setbacks are bound to happen, even to the greatest of teams. It all counts on how they respond to being knocked down.

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

