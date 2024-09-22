What Went Wrong for Texans During Vikings Beatdown
The Houston Texans were dominated on Sunday as they took on the Minnesota Vikings on the road. Houston took a 34-7 loss to the Vikings to get blown out on the road, falling to 2-1 on the season.
For the Texans, this might be a game to forget about. The team's next two games come on their home field, and they'll look for more positive results after a lopsided loss. But what went wrong for the Texans in the contest?
Interceptions
First and foremost, star quarterback C.J. Stroud threw two interceptions. He hadn't thrown an interception since November of 2023. The Vikings, led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores, put together a clinic.
Take those two turnovers away, and assume the Texans can convert and find their way into the end zone on those drives, the Texans then have a 14-point swing. The first interception came on the first drive of the game, too, helping the Vikings set the tone.
Penalties
With the time of possession going in the favor of the Texans, as did the total yards gained, there were certain margines that certainly hurt Houston, one of those being the turnovers. However, penalties were also a big issue for the Texans in the loss.
While down 14-0, the Texans looked primed to cap off an impressive drive. However, while nearing the red zone, three false starts in a row backed the Texans up enough to completely kill the drive. Overall, the Texans committed 11 penalties for 88 yards in the game, compared to the Vikings' five penalties for 30 yards.
Defense
While the offense did them no favors, Houston's defense still allowed Minnesota 34 points in the contest. Vikings running back Aaron Jones took his 19 carries for 102 yards -- an average of 5.4 yards per carry. The ground game helped Minnesota control the game, but quarterback Sam Darnold scored the team's four touchdowns through the air.
There wasn't any one particular issue to point at, but the offense certainly didn't help the defense as the Texans were routed 34-7. They'll want to patch as many problems as possible before Week 4 as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.
