Why Texans Are Confident in Cam Akers
The Houston Texans are banged up at the running back position with both Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce not at full strength.
With both of them dealing with injuries, that could lead to more opportunities for running back Cam Akers, who is set to face his former Minnesota Vikings team in Week 3.
“He has great vision," Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said. "He’s been running – ran zone scheme he came from – he did the same thing in Minnesota. He’s really good at reading that, we call it riding the wave, finding the right hole to hit. He always plays under control. When he sees it, he hits it. He finishes physical. And he has really good contact balance and I’d say those are the things that jump out with Cam. You pretty much see that every carry.”
Akers, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has always had the talent to play in the NFL, but team fits and injuries have lingered as concerns for him.
Now that he's with the Texans, Akers hopes to have a more permanent home, and he could build one if he performs well when he's called upon against the Vikings this weekend.
