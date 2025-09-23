Texans to Face Titans With New Playcaller in Week 4
The Houston Texans will seemingly be facing a Tennessee Titans offense in Week 4 that will look a little bit different than what they've put out in the first three weeks of the new NFL season.
According to ESPN's Turron Davenport, the Titans have elevated quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree as their new offensive playcaller heading into Week 4.
"Brian Callahan is handing play calling duties to Bo Hardegree," Davenport said. "Nick Holz is still the OC and will maintain same duties helping build the game plan."
After a similar 0-3 start to the season like the Texans have fired off, Titans' head coach Brian Callahan will be making a major pivot in their offensive game plan.
Rather than their head coach or even their offensive coordinator with the playcalling sheet in his hands, it's their quarterbacks coach in Hardegree, a significant voice in the ear of rookie quarterback Cam Ward, and one who will now be a critical piece of the puzzle for their entire offense moving forward.
Hardegree has been the Titans' quarterbacks coach since 2024, and is currently in his 12th season coaching in the NFL. Callahan hired Hardegree to his staff upon joining Tennessee after spending his previous two years with the Las Vegas Raiders as their quarterbacks coach, and even an interim offensive coordinator.
But now, the second-year quarterback coach in Tennessee takes the reins of Callahan's playcalling duties, a role in which Callahan has held since becoming head coach in 2024.
And that offensive switch just so happens to fall on the Texans' first meeting of two against their division rival Titans on tap this weekend, making the outlook for Week 4 just a bit more intriguing for Houston.
Needless to say, it's a critical matchup for the Texans to take advantage of after a winless start through three weeks– fresh off their loss to another divisional rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Week 3 to ride into another division bout on a nasty cold streak.
Conveniently, a rookie quarterback and struggling offense pairing with a new playcaller could be the perfect recipe for a trouncing in Week 4, and potentially get Houston on the board for their first win of the new year, while also avoiding a lowly last-place standing in the AFC South.
Of course, that also banks on the Texans' offense making their respective adjustments after three-straight weeks of issues to get a win on the board. But if the Texans squander the opportunity against a new mind leading the offense, and drop to 0-4 for the first time since 2020, things start to look.
Thus, Week 4 becomes vastly important for the Texans to finally get right and get this nightmarish season back on track with a win. Time will tell if they can make it happen.