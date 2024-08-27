Houston Texans Finalize 53-Man Roster For 2024 Season
The deadline for NFL teams to cut down their rosters to 53 players has come and gone and the Houston Texans now know who will be on their active roster once their regular season gets kicked off on September 8th in Indianapolis, Indiana against AFC South rival the Colts.
The Texans did one heck of a job this offseason when it came to improving their already strong roster, but that work earlier this year ultimately made the decision making process that much more difficult when it came down to getting to 53 players.
For the most part, the Houston 53-man roster looks as it should, or was projected to be, with some little tuning here and there. Below we have outlined who has made the Texans' opening day roster and those who have been released or placed on some type of injured reserve list.
Quarterbacks (2)
C.J. Stroud
Davis Mills
Released: Tim Boyle
Injured Reserve: Case Keenum
Running Backs (5)
Joe Mixon
Dameon Pierce
Cam Akers
Dare Ogunbowale
British Brooks
Waived: FB Troy Hairston, J.J. Taylor, Jawhar Jordan (injured)
Released: FB Nick Bawden, FB Andrew Beck
Wide Receivers (7)
Stefon Diggs
Tank Dell
Nico Collins
Xavier Hutchinson
Robert Woods
John Metchie III
Steven Sims
Waived: Quintez Cephus, Johnny Johnson III, Ben Skowronek
Released: Noah Brown
Tight Ends (3)
Dalton Schultz
Brevin Jordan
Cade Stover
Waived: Teagan Quitoriano (injured)
Offensive Line (9)
Laremy Tunsil
Tytus Howard
Shaq Mason
Kenyon Green
Blake Fisher
Kendrick Green
Nick Broeker
Juice Scruggs
Jarrett Patterson
Waived: G Dieter Eiselen, T Kilian Zierer
Released: T Cameron Erving, T Charlie Heck, G Chris Reed, T David Sharpe
Defensive Line (8)
Mario Edwards Jr.
Foley Fatukasi
Danielle Hunter
Derek Barnett
Will Anderson Jr.
Jerry Hughes
Khalil Davis
Tim Settle Jr.
Waived: DT McTelvin Agim, DE Solomon Byrd, DE Malik Fisher, DE Ali Gaye, DT Marcus Harris, DE Pheldarius Payne (injured)
Injured Reserve: DT Kurt Hinish
Reserve/Non-Football Illness/Suspended: DE Dylan Horton (illness), DE Denico Autry (suspension)
Linebackers (6)
Henry To'oTo'o
Azeez Al-Shaair
Del'Shawn Phillips
Jake Hansen
Neville Hewitt
Jamal Hill
Waived: Tarique Barnes, Max Tooley
Released: Jacob Phillips
Injured Reserve: Christian Harris
Defensive Backs (10)
Derek Stingley Jr.
Jeff Okudah
Kamari Lassiter
Myles Bryant
Jimmie Ward
Calen Bullock
Jalen Pitre
Eric Murray
Kris Boyd
M.J. Stewart
Waived: CB Troy Pride
Released: CB Mike Ford, CB CJ Henderson, S Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB Desmond King II, CB D'Angelo Ross
Special Teams (3)
Tommy Townsend (P)
Ka'imi Fairbairn (K)
Jon Weeks (LS)
