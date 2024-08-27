Texans Daily

Houston Texans Finalize 53-Man Roster For 2024 Season

The Texans have made the necessary moves to get down to 53 players by the NFL's deadline.

Caleb Skinner

Sep 24, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud (7) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Tank Dell (3) during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
The deadline for NFL teams to cut down their rosters to 53 players has come and gone and the Houston Texans now know who will be on their active roster once their regular season gets kicked off on September 8th in Indianapolis, Indiana against AFC South rival the Colts.

The Texans did one heck of a job this offseason when it came to improving their already strong roster, but that work earlier this year ultimately made the decision making process that much more difficult when it came down to getting to 53 players.

For the most part, the Houston 53-man roster looks as it should, or was projected to be, with some little tuning here and there. Below we have outlined who has made the Texans' opening day roster and those who have been released or placed on some type of injured reserve list.

Quarterbacks (2)

C.J. Stroud

Davis Mills

Released: Tim Boyle

Injured Reserve: Case Keenum

Running Backs (5)

Joe Mixon

Dameon Pierce

Cam Akers

Dare Ogunbowale

British Brooks

Waived: FB Troy Hairston, J.J. Taylor, Jawhar Jordan (injured)

Released: FB Nick Bawden, FB Andrew Beck

Wide Receivers (7)

Stefon Diggs

Tank Dell

Nico Collins

Xavier Hutchinson

Robert Woods

John Metchie III

Steven Sims

Waived: Quintez Cephus, Johnny Johnson III, Ben Skowronek

Released: Noah Brown

Tight Ends (3)

Dalton Schultz

Brevin Jordan

Cade Stover

Waived: Teagan Quitoriano (injured)

Offensive Line (9)

Laremy Tunsil

Tytus Howard

Shaq Mason

Kenyon Green

Blake Fisher

Kendrick Green

Nick Broeker

Juice Scruggs

Jarrett Patterson

Waived: G Dieter Eiselen, T Kilian Zierer

Released: T Cameron Erving, T Charlie Heck, G Chris Reed, T David Sharpe

Defensive Line (8)

Mario Edwards Jr.

Foley Fatukasi

Danielle Hunter

Derek Barnett

Will Anderson Jr.

Jerry Hughes

Khalil Davis

Tim Settle Jr.

Waived: DT McTelvin Agim, DE Solomon Byrd, DE Malik Fisher, DE Ali Gaye, DT Marcus Harris, DE Pheldarius Payne (injured)

Injured Reserve: DT Kurt Hinish

Reserve/Non-Football Illness/Suspended: DE Dylan Horton (illness), DE Denico Autry (suspension)

Linebackers (6)

Henry To'oTo'o

Azeez Al-Shaair

Del'Shawn Phillips

Jake Hansen

Neville Hewitt

Jamal Hill

Waived: Tarique Barnes, Max Tooley

Released: Jacob Phillips

Injured Reserve: Christian Harris

Defensive Backs (10)

Derek Stingley Jr.

Jeff Okudah

Kamari Lassiter

Myles Bryant

Jimmie Ward

Calen Bullock

Jalen Pitre

Eric Murray

Kris Boyd

M.J. Stewart

Waived: CB Troy Pride

Released: CB Mike Ford, CB CJ Henderson, S Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB Desmond King II, CB D'Angelo Ross

Special Teams (3)

Tommy Townsend (P)

Ka'imi Fairbairn (K)

Jon Weeks (LS)

Caleb Skinner

CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

