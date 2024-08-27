Texans Release Former First-Round Pick Cornerback
With the NFL regular season looming and the preseason being completed, teams are now faced with the responsibility to trim their rosters to 53 players. Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio and the rest of the front office are making personnel decisions and have begun releasing players.
This offseason, the Texans took a flyer signing on a former top-ten selection, signing cornerback C.J. Henderson. The team was looking for a player to play opposite Derek Stingley Jr., and Henderson was a low-risk, high-reward player to sign.
However, on Tuesday, it was reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 that the team was releasing the former first-round selection.
During his four-year, $20 million rookie contract that included a $12 million signing bonus, Henderson was traded to the Carolina Panthers from the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent two full seasons with Carolina after the trade, and he appeared in 39 games and 22 starts with the team before they declined his fifth-year option.
The Texans brought in plenty of potential help in the secondary, which continued with the NFL Draft after adding Kamari Lassiter in the second round. While Henderson didn't pan out, the 25-year-old cornerback was worth taking a shot on.
Henderson tallied 39 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and two passes defended in 12 games during his 2023 campaign.
Stingley remains one of the starting cornerbacks, with Lassiter rounding out the starting group. The defensive back is looking for improved play as the Texans are heading into their second year with head coach DeMeco Ryans.
Building off a 10-win season, Houston has legitimate expectations surrounding the franchise, and the emergence of superstar quarterback C.J. Stroud only adds to that. He's got an elite offense around them, and a stout defense from the Texans could make the team a contender in the new season.
