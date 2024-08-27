Houston Texans WR Linked to Atlanta Falcons Amid Trade Rumors
The Houston Texans wide receiver room isn't one other teams can necessarily compete with. Outside of having the best trio in the NFL -- that being Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell -- the team has plenty of depth in the position room.
John Metchie III is a player on the Texans roster who provides plenty of depth, but, truthfully, he deserves to be in a position to receive plenty of snaps in a starting position.
Bleacher Report's Jordan Shultz reported that plenty of teams are inquiring about Metchie's trade availability after his preseason showing.
"Multiple teams have reached out to the Texans to see if WR John Metchie III would be available in trade due to the plethora of receivers on their roster," Schultz reported. "It’s unclear if Houston would move him, but several team are keeping a close eye."
With the report coming out, Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema linked the idea of Metchie being traded to the Atlanta Falcons to be their WR2.
Again, as Shultz alluded to, it's not even known as to whether the Texans would part from Metchie or not. With his youth, keeping him makes sense. He's currently the team's WR4 and could wait out the opportunity, as Diggs is on a one-year deal with the team.
However, the 24-year-old wide receiver is certainly capable of playing WR2 snaps at the NFL level, and a change of scenery could help him realize his potential even sooner.
Last season, Metchie appeared in 16 games after missing the entirety of his first year while recovering from Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia. He's since bounced back and is ready to hopefully play a full season for the Texans.
This preseason, Metchie caught ten passes for 100 yards, even scoring his first touchdown in a Texans jersey.
