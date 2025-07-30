Texans GM Dishes Honest Take on Team's Secondary
Among the biggest strengths on this Houston Texans roster for the 2025 season resides within this team's secondary, emerging on paper as one of the more talented groups the league has to offer.
At corner, the Texans have one of the best talents at the position in Derek Stingley, paired along with second-year Kamari Lassiter fresh off a strong rookie campaign. At safety, Houston has both Calen Bullock and offseason addition C.J. Gardner-Johnson locked in, filing in next to Jalen Pitre at the nickel spot.
Overall, it appears a stellar position for the Texans to land in concerning their pass defense and coverage within the back-end. And in the mind of general manager Nick Caserio, he seems to be confident in what Houston's been able to put together across the past few months.
During a recent interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Caserio broke down the state of the Texans' secondary heading into the 2025 season, crediting his group as being both "interesting" and "highly competitive."
“It's an interesting group," Caserio said, "They’re highly, highly competitive. They’re very salty. And they really don’t say a lot. They kinda just show up & work. [Jalen] Pitre's that way. [Kamari] Lassiter's that way. I don't think [Derek] Stingley has said 15 words since he's been here as a rookie. But, they kind of let their play do the talking. [Calen] Bullock's kind of the same way... They're all kind of younger players, and when you add [C.J Gardner-Johnson] to that mix, it's just kind of an interesting group that we've pieced together.”
"It's a pretty good blend of some younger players that we feel continue to ascend, and then some experienced players. Ultimately, the big thing defensively is just trying to take the ball away, trying to prevent big plays, and just getting to the ball with reckless abandon, because that's what DeMeco preaches to the defense, and we have a lot of guys that fit that profile."
Being a dominant force in the turnover battle, being aggressive and violent on the defensive end, and having a mix of young and experienced stars seem to be the strategy the Texans have in place for both their secondary and the defense as a whole. And by looking at the roster, Houston has the personnel in place to accomplish just that.
The tools are in the building for the Texans' secondary to rise amongst the top of the league, and with a steady, elite defensive mind like DeMeco Ryans running the show, Houston could have the perfect storm to create havoc for opposing passing offenses.
