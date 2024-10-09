Texans Have Lengthy Injury Report Before Patriots Game
The Houston Texans are hitting the road for two straight games, starting with a contest against the New England Patriots. For the first time of the season, the Patriots will be starting rookie quarterback Drake Maye, too. They could have a more improved look.
For Houston, the club has been mediocre this season. They had plenty of expectations entering the season. They've been unable to look the part, though they've won four of their five games. With a 4-1 record, the Texans have continued to win games, which is the most important part of their season.
For the Texans, though, the injury report is a nightmare as they are facing a tough four-week stretch. Houston star wide receiver Nico Collins was added to Injured Reserve -- meaning he will miss the team's next four contest, three of which come on the road.
Here's how the Texans' injury report played out on Wednesday:
DNP:
- DE Derek Barnett, shoulder
- G Kenyon Green, knee
- LB Jake Hansen, back
- T Tytus Howard, hamstring
- CB Kamari Lassiter, shoulder
- RB Joe Mixon, ankle
- T Laremy Tunsil, ankle
- S Jimmie Ward, groin
- WR Robert Woods, foot
LP:
- Stefon Diggs, rest
- Del'Shawn Phillips, hip
- RB Dameon Pierce, hamstring
- DT Kurt Hinish, calf
Nine players didn't practice on Wednesday and a superstar wide receiver was placed on Injured Reserve. Injuries are simply getting the best of the Texans right now. However, they've been able to win four of their five games to start the season.
The biggest storyline to keep an eye on is the health of the team's skill players. Stefon Diggs and Dameon Pierce were limited participants, which is positive. Getting Robert Woods and Joe Mixon should be a focal point for the Texans' as it'll be all hands on deck to maximize production with Collins sidelined with a hamstring injury.
