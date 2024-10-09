Texans Daily

Texans WR Nico Collins Heads to IR; What's Next?

Nico Collins will miss the next four games for the Houston Texans.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) is tackled by Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (43 in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
No wide receiver in the NFL has been better than Houston Texans star Nico Collins, but he will have to pump the brakes after a hamstring injury is landing him on injured reserve, costing him the next four games of the season.

Collins, 25, is picking up where he left off from his breakout season in 2023 with 567 receiving yards through five games. On the play where he picked up his hamstring injury, Collins caught a 67-yard pass from C.J. Stroud to give the Texans a two-score lead in their win against the Buffalo Bills. No player in the NFL has 500 receiving yards, so the Texans are going to miss him.

That being said, coach DeMeco Ryans is prepared for his absence.

"Missing Nico [Collins] would be very difficult. Nico has been the best receiver in the NFL this year. So, do you replace him? No, everybody just steps up and whatever role you're asked to do, just step up and play your role the proper way. Nobody has to be Nico. There is one Nico, he's done a great job of that. Now, whoever is next, when your number is called, make the plays that you are supposed to make," Ryans said.

Luckily for the Texans, they have one of the deepest receiving corps in the league, and Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell will lead the way for them. They also have Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods and John Metchie III that can step in and make an impact.

While not having Collins is a big loss, the Texans should be able to recover nicely.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

