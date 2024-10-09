Texans WR Nico Collins Heads to IR; What's Next?
No wide receiver in the NFL has been better than Houston Texans star Nico Collins, but he will have to pump the brakes after a hamstring injury is landing him on injured reserve, costing him the next four games of the season.
Collins, 25, is picking up where he left off from his breakout season in 2023 with 567 receiving yards through five games. On the play where he picked up his hamstring injury, Collins caught a 67-yard pass from C.J. Stroud to give the Texans a two-score lead in their win against the Buffalo Bills. No player in the NFL has 500 receiving yards, so the Texans are going to miss him.
That being said, coach DeMeco Ryans is prepared for his absence.
"Missing Nico [Collins] would be very difficult. Nico has been the best receiver in the NFL this year. So, do you replace him? No, everybody just steps up and whatever role you're asked to do, just step up and play your role the proper way. Nobody has to be Nico. There is one Nico, he's done a great job of that. Now, whoever is next, when your number is called, make the plays that you are supposed to make," Ryans said.
Luckily for the Texans, they have one of the deepest receiving corps in the league, and Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell will lead the way for them. They also have Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods and John Metchie III that can step in and make an impact.
While not having Collins is a big loss, the Texans should be able to recover nicely.
