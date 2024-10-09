Texans Present Tough Test for Patriots Rookie QB
The Houston Texans are facing their second rookie quarterback of the season this week as No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye will make his first career start.
Facing a rookie quarterback in his first start can be an advantage, but it can also be a challenge. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans says that the team will have to make some adjustments when preparing this week.
"Now, if the young guy gets in, we have to be prepared to adjust, so of course we’ll go back and watch as much as we can on him from his preseason plays. But our focus will just be on, structurally, what they do as an offense," Ryans said.
READ MORE: Texans Add Superstar WR Nico Collins to Injured Reserve
The Texans had the chance to play against Chicago Bears No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams in Week 2, where Houston pulled out a big win on Sunday Night Football.
Houston's defense dialed up more blitzes, pressuring the rookie to make throws much quicker. The Texans have 15 sacks in five games so far this season, and seven came against Williams.
Expect the Texans to do the same against Maye as they look to go 5-1 for just the second time in franchise history.
READ MORE: Texans Rookie Earns Praise After First Career Start
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• C.J. Stroud Throws 67-Yard Touchdown Bomb to Nico Collins vs. Bills
• C.J. Stroud Struggles Late, But Texans Coach Still Proud
• Texans' Adversity Early in Season to Benefit Them Long Term