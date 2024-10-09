Texans Daily

Texans Present Tough Test for Patriots Rookie QB

The Houston Texans will face Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in Week 6.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during warmups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are facing their second rookie quarterback of the season this week as No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye will make his first career start.

Facing a rookie quarterback in his first start can be an advantage, but it can also be a challenge. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans says that the team will have to make some adjustments when preparing this week.

"Now, if the young guy gets in, we have to be prepared to adjust, so of course we’ll go back and watch as much as we can on him from his preseason plays. But our focus will just be on, structurally, what they do as an offense," Ryans said.

The Texans had the chance to play against Chicago Bears No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams in Week 2, where Houston pulled out a big win on Sunday Night Football.

Houston's defense dialed up more blitzes, pressuring the rookie to make throws much quicker. The Texans have 15 sacks in five games so far this season, and seven came against Williams.

Expect the Texans to do the same against Maye as they look to go 5-1 for just the second time in franchise history.

JEREMY BRENER

