Texans Injuries Piling Up Before Ravens Game

The Houston Texans have a lengthy injury report before their Week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward (20) is helped into a cart to be taken off field after an injury against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans lost wide receiver Tank Dell to a horrific injury in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it's not the only ailment plaguing them ahead of their Christmas Day matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

On the offensive line, Shaq Mason left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury, forcing the Texans to make some adjustments in the trenches.

“Shaq – again, lost another starter there in Shaq, so that hurts us," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said. "I thought [C/G] Kendrick [Green] stepped in and did a really nice job. Our O-line, overall, did a really nice job all day of really competing, playing hard, physical. I really like what they did and we’ll see how the unit continues to progress.”

The Texans also saw defensive back Jimmie Ward go down. He was filling in for Jalen Pitre at the nickel position, forcing the Texans to dig deeper into their depth.

"When it comes to our matchups, our personnel and how we'll deploy our guys, still sorting through that. As of right now, it is still fresh and still sorting through how we will replace Jimmie," Ryans said.

That replacement may come before Wednesday or the Texans may look at the bigger picture and wait to make a bigger change later in the week before the playoffs begin.

Either way, the Texans have to ensure that their depth is ready to go.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

