Texans Injuries Piling Up Before Ravens Game
The Houston Texans lost wide receiver Tank Dell to a horrific injury in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it's not the only ailment plaguing them ahead of their Christmas Day matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
On the offensive line, Shaq Mason left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury, forcing the Texans to make some adjustments in the trenches.
“Shaq – again, lost another starter there in Shaq, so that hurts us," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said. "I thought [C/G] Kendrick [Green] stepped in and did a really nice job. Our O-line, overall, did a really nice job all day of really competing, playing hard, physical. I really like what they did and we’ll see how the unit continues to progress.”
The Texans also saw defensive back Jimmie Ward go down. He was filling in for Jalen Pitre at the nickel position, forcing the Texans to dig deeper into their depth.
"When it comes to our matchups, our personnel and how we'll deploy our guys, still sorting through that. As of right now, it is still fresh and still sorting through how we will replace Jimmie," Ryans said.
That replacement may come before Wednesday or the Texans may look at the bigger picture and wait to make a bigger change later in the week before the playoffs begin.
Either way, the Texans have to ensure that their depth is ready to go.
