'That's My Best Friend!' Texans QB C.J. Stroud Reacts to Tank Dell Injury
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was visibly distraught in the moments after Tank Dell was injured in the team's 27-19 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16.
Stroud was seen crying after Dell dislocated his kneecap while catching a touchdown pass of his in the third quarter against the Chiefs.
Stroud explained his emotions and thought process during that moment after the game.
"I’m tore up but at the same time, I have to be strong for him," Stroud said. "We just kept fighting. You take these emotions and use them in a positive way. It was fine.”
The Texans tried staying in the game after Dell's injury trailing by just one point, but they were unable to overcome the deficit against the Chiefs.
With Dell unexpected to play for the foreseeable future, the Texans must pivot as they get ready to play the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day. Kickoff is set for Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. CT. The game can be watched on Netflix.
