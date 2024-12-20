Texans Have Hands Full With Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
The Houston Texans are facing one of their biggest tests of the season when they take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow at Arrowhead Stadium.
Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke spoke about how challenging Mahomes is to play against and what the unit has to do to contain him.
“I mean, he’s the best," Burke said. "He’s the best in the business in a lot of categories. But I think he’s difficult – we’ve played a lot of mobile quarterbacks and guys that escape and make off-schedule plays. I think he’s probably the most – the least predictable of where he’s going with it, or where he’s getting out. Some guys, you know kind of where their favorite to escape to or like to flush, or they don’t want to go away from the throwing hand, or they want to step up, or – he’ll do it all."
Even though Mahomes is dealing with an ankle injury, he appears ready to go to face the Texans after practicing in full all week.
Kickoff between the Texans and Chiefs is scheduled for 12 noon CT tomorrow.
