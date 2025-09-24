Nico Collins, Derek Stingley Pop Up on Texans' Injury Report
Star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was among the three Houston Texans players who didn't suit up for the team's first practice ahead of their Week 4 division battle vs. the Tennessee Titans, while wideout Nico Collins was one of two limited participants himself.
Here's the full injury report from the Texans:
Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 9/24)
WR Nico Collins: LIMITED (knee)
CB Derek Stingley: DNP (oblique)
FB Jakob Johnson: DNP (hamstring)
C Jake Andrews: LIMITED (ankle)
OT Tytus Howard: DNP (illness)
The biggest name not practicing of note, of course, is Stingley, who was a DNP for the first Texans practice of the week after suffering from an abdominal injury in the second quarter of Week 3's game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, ultimately sidelining him for the second half of action.
After the game in Jacksonville, head coach DeMeco Ryans would say Stingley's status was day-to-day.
"Stingley had an oblique injury. He'll be day-to-day," Ryans said during his post-game presser. "We'll see how he progresses throughout the week."
It's too early to sound the alarms on Stingley's availability vs. the Titans, but being out of the fold for practice to start the week isn't always the greatest sign when it comes to their availability for the coming weekend.
If Stingley is forced out against Tennessee, the cornerbacks group will be led by Kamari Lassiter and Tremon Smith as the top two names, along with Jalen Pitre filling into his role as the nickel.
Nico Collins would be one of two limited participants on the practice report, but doesn't have any alarming signs pointing towards his lack of availability vs. the Titans.
Another big name to mention who wasn't at the Texans' first practice: offensive lineman Tytus Howard, who's started at right tackle for Houston across the past two weeks, and has remained one of the more consistent contributors upfront throughout their lingering protection issues.
If Howard gets ruled out vs. Tennessee, it'll be the fourth week in a row that the Texans will be forced to make a change to their starting offensive line unit due to injury, but with his designation being an illness, chances are, he'll be good to go.
Jakob Johnson, the Texans' recently elevated fullback from the practice squad, would be the third inactive of note as the latest player to be dealing with a hamstring injury; an ailment seemingly plaguing Houston's locker room throughout the early motions of the season. Christian Kirk, Braxton Berrios, and Jaylin Smith have all suffered from hamstring injuries across the first three weeks.
Stingley, along with the rest of the Texans' absent players at practice, will have a pair of practices ahead to get back on the field for hopes to be in the mix for Week 4.