Texans Ink Standout Defender to 3-Year Extension
The Houston Texans have spent even more money to cement their budding secondary in place for the years ahead.
According to multiple sources, the Texans have signed safety Jalen Pitre to a three-year extension worth $39 million.
Pitre has been a staple in the Texans' secondary since joining the team three years ago as a second-rounder in the 2025 NFL Draft, and now, the safety gets his deserved payday, primed to remain a key part of this unit for the foreseeable future.
The Pitre deal comes just weeks after the Texans decided to sign superstar cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to a record-breaking extension. Clearly, the Houston front office is determined to do what's necessary to retain this secondary unit seen from last season, even if it may take a bit more out of the pockets financially.
During his last year with Houston, Pitre was limited to just 12 games due to a season-ending pectoral injury, but he remained notably effective when on the field. He put together 65 combined tackles, 8 passes defended, six tackles for loss, and an interception.
Looking ahead for what's to come for Pitre next season, signs point to him returning to full health after getting things derailed last year, and Houston has shown that confidence too based on their over $10 million annual contract being newly issued his way, and if he can, this Texans defense should be en route to another dominant showing.
For the 2024 season, the Texans were ranked 14th in scoring defense and sixth in yards allowed. In the passing game, those results were even better, as they placed second in the NFL for interceptions as a unit and third-best in net yards per attempt.
Now with the pieces from last season in the mix once again, more elite stuff could be on the way for this group in 2025.
