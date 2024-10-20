Texans Star WR Starts Fight With Packers Pregame
The Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers matchup is one of the more highly anticipated games of the week as 4-2 and 5-1 respectfully looking to establish themselves as dominant forces in the league.
With so much anticipation and the build up to the game, things are bound to get a bit chippy between players and that started prior to kickoff in pregame warmups as Stefon Diggs appeared to start a scuffle with a host of Green Bay Packers players.
READ MORE: WATCH: Texans LB Picks Off Packers' Jordan Love on First Drive
Diggs appeared to be having words with Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon before things quickly escalated and pushing and shoving ensued between the two. More Packers players ran over the area where Diggs and Nixon were to intervene, but that didn’t prevent things from continuing to escalate as Jaire Alexander and Diggs then started shouting at one another before Diggs yanked his helmet off while backing away.
We love a good ole pregame fight, but cooler heads will need to prevail throughout the game if the Texans want to walk out of Lambeau Field with a victory in hand. Diggs will matchup with both Nixon and Alexander so there will be plenty of time to let his play do the talking for him.
Stick with TexansGameday for more FREE coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter
Read More Houston Texans News
• Texans Veterans Increasing C.J. Stroud's Confidence
• Texans DE Suspended; What's Next?
• Texans' C.J. Stroud 'Proud' of Will Anderson Jr.
• NFL Trade Grades: Texans Get Mixed Reviews on Cam Akers Deal