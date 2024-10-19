Texans Veterans Increasing C.J. Stroud's Confidence
When the Houston Texans realized they had something special in No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud after his rookie season, they chose to build around him with established veterans, acquiring running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Stefon Diggs in separate trades this offseason.
While having Mixon and Diggs raises the ceiling of the offense on the field, they have also boosted Stroud's confidence off of it.
“I would say when Stef and Joe came here, they were just like, ‘Man, you got it. You have what it takes because we’ve been around it these past couple of years being around [Bengals QB Joe] Burrow and [Bills QB] Josh Allen.’ And they’re not comparing me to those guys, I don’t think, but they’re just telling me I have that aura. I have that way I carry myself and I thought that was really cool because I’ve never really heard that before, especially with two guys who have been around some really successful quarterbacks, so I thought that was pretty cool," Stroud said.
Stroud will be the first to tell you that he still has a long way to go to get to where he wants to be, but he's a lot closer now that he has Mixon and Diggs in his corner.
The Texans are getting back to the field tomorrow when the team takes on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT.
