Texans Star Delivers Bold Claim Amid Murky Future in Houston
The Houston Texans boast one of the best secondaries in the NFL, and that's thanks much in part to safety Jalen Pitre, who may very well be one of the league's most underrated players.
Pitre has comprised a critical part of the Texans' defense ever since being drafted in 2022, but with just one year remaining on his contract, his future in Houston is in question. That's especially after the Texans just spent significant money extending Derek Stingley Jr. and Danielle Hunter.
However, Pitre has made it clear that he wants to remain in Houston for the long haul, and he seems confident that things will get done.
"I definitely want to keep it going," Pitre said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. "This is home for me. This is where all my family is. This is where I first started playing football. Definitely a lot of memories here, and I definitely want to continue playing for the Houston Texans. This is my city and I love this city. ... I know it's going to take care of itself. I'm not really worried."
Pitre played in 12 games this past season before suffering a torn pectoral muscle, which knocked him out for the remainder of the year. He is currently recovering and probably won't be ready for offseason workouts later this month, but he should certainly be ready for the start of 2025.
The 25-year-old registered 65 tackles, an interception and eight passes defended before going down with the injury in 2024. He racked up 147 stops and five picks during his rookie campaign in 2022 followed by totaling 84 tackles during his sophomore season.
Pitre is eligible for a contract extension, so we'll see if the Texans can get something done with the former second-round pick in the coming months.
