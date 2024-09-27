Texans Star Gets Positive Injury Update Before Jaguars Game
Houston Texans star running back Joe Mixon returned the practice field on Friday.
Following a 34-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on the road, the Texans are looking to return to NRG Stadium and pick up a bounce-back victory as they're hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars. Second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud will be missing the services of star wide receiver Tank Dell, who is ruled out for the game with a chest injury.
Fortunately, wide receiver Nico Collins will be good to go after practicing on Friday. He was placed on the injury report on Thursday for the first time of the week with a hamstring injury. Another player who returned to practice is running back Joe Mixon, who missed the last game with an ankle injury.
After returning to practice as a limited participant, Mixon is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. Here's how the rest of the injury report played out.
DNP:
- WR Tank Dell, Chest
- S Jimmie Ward, Groin
- RB Dameon Pierce, Hamstring
LP:
- DT Foley Fatukasi, Shoulder
- RB Joe Mixon, Calf
The Texans started the week with a much heftier injury report. With game day approaching, Houston is seeing better results as it pertains to health. Like Mixon, defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi has a questionable designation for the game.
Houston will be missing Dell in the contest, but the return of Mixon would help the offense significantly. Stroud and the Texans have plenty of depth as it pertains to targets, but they need help from the rushing attack to help open up the offense overall.
Backup running back Dameon Pierce is out, but Cam Akers would do just fine in a backup role to Mixon, should the star return to the gridiron.
The Jaguars will be without at least two players on Sunday, as they've been ruled out. Factor in four questionable players, and Jacksonville could be shorthanded as they roll into town.
