Texans 'Ready to Adjust' If Tank Dell Can't Play vs. Jaguars
The Houston Texans are playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, but they may not have one of their star players out there on the field.
Wide receiver Tank Dell is unlikely to play against the Jags after not practicing for the first two days of the week. But with Dell out, the Texans are prepared to play without him.
“You’re always approaching every week – guys get dinged all the time." Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said. "Guys have bruises that they’re working through that you always kind of have to take care of and you wind up approaching it as a coordinator and as a coaching staff. As you have plays that you have in mind for certain people and then if that person is not available, you have some other plays you can go to for other people. So, we’re always ready to adjust as far as that goes. We’re confident in the guys we have that are going to step up. If Tank can’t go, it’s not really going to make anybody blink. It’s just next man up and we keep rolling.”
Dell, who turns 25 next month, has nine catches for 99 yards through the first three weeks of the season. Against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, he had his best performance of the season, logging five grabs for 62 yards.
Losing Dell would be a blow to the Texans offense, but the team has enough depth that they trust around him to where they would be okay.
