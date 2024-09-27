Texans Daily

Texans 'Ready to Adjust' If Tank Dell Can't Play vs. Jaguars

Tank Dell may not play for the Houston Texans against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) reacts to a tackle during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) reacts to a tackle during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans are playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, but they may not have one of their star players out there on the field.

Wide receiver Tank Dell is unlikely to play against the Jags after not practicing for the first two days of the week. But with Dell out, the Texans are prepared to play without him.

“You’re always approaching every week – guys get dinged all the time." Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said. "Guys have bruises that they’re working through that you always kind of have to take care of and you wind up approaching it as a coordinator and as a coaching staff. As you have plays that you have in mind for certain people and then if that person is not available, you have some other plays you can go to for other people. So, we’re always ready to adjust as far as that goes. We’re confident in the guys we have that are going to step up. If Tank can’t go, it’s not really going to make anybody blink. It’s just next man up and we keep rolling.”

READ MORE: Texans Star WR Game Status Revealed vs. Jaguars

Dell, who turns 25 next month, has nine catches for 99 yards through the first three weeks of the season. Against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, he had his best performance of the season, logging five grabs for 62 yards.

Losing Dell would be a blow to the Texans offense, but the team has enough depth that they trust around him to where they would be okay.

READ MORE: Texans' C.J. Stroud Praises Jaguars Defense

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Read More Houston Texans News

• Texans 'Excited' for AFC South Matchup vs. Jaguars

• Texans Rise in Power Rankings After Vikings Game

• Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans Reflects on Vikings Loss

C.J. Stroud Explains Texans Offensive Struggles

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News