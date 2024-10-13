Joe Mixon Scores Electric 20-yard Rushing Touchdown vs. Patriots
The Houston Texans stepped up to the challenge. They were 4-1 on the season, but they hadn't yet secured a marquee win to prove what level of contender they could be this year. Taking on the New England Patriots, the Texans are playing their first of four games, at minimum, without superstar wide receiver Nico Collins.
To replace the impact of Houston's superstar wide receiver, the rest of the receiving corps was going to have to step up. They did just that, and the return of running backs Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce further boosted the offense.
While the Texans scored their first few touchdowns at the hands of quarterback C.J. Stroud and his weapons, Mixon punched home the team's fourth touchdown to further extend their lead. He rushed for 20 yards before reaching the end zone and giving the team a 34-14 lead.
While it was Mixon's first rushing touchdown in his return, he had earlier caught a touchdown pass. He's got two scores and 13 carries for 102 yards in his return game. He's bringing his star power back to the offense for Houston, and his impact has been loud.
