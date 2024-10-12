Texans vs. Patriots: How to Watch, Time, TV, Predictions & Preview
The Houston Texans are heading up to Foxboro for their Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots.
Texans vs. Patriots Kickoff Time
Gillette Stadium
Foxboro, Massachusetts
Sunday, October 13th, 1:00 PM EST/12:00 PM CST
TV Channel
CBS - Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as Paramount+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Texans vs. Patriots Preview
The Texans are sitting atop the AFC South standings at 4-1, and they will look to achieve their best start in franchise history with a win against the Pats on Sunday.
The Patriots will start No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye for the first time in his career, and he'll face a hungry Texans front seven that feasted on fellow rookie quarterback Caleb Williams back in Week 2 to the tune of seven sacks.
If Maye can withstand the pressure and the New England defense can find a way to contain C.J. Stroud and Houston's offense, the Texans may find themselves on upset alert on the road.
Prediction For Texans vs. Patriots
This could be considered a trap game for the Texans, but they still have a sour taste in their mouths from their Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
They know not to take any opponent for granted, and they shouldn't do that against the Patriots.
Texans 21, Patriots 6
