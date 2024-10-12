Texans Daily

Analyst Predicts Texans vs. Patriots Outcome

The Houston Texans and New England Patriots will go to battle in Week 6.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) attempts to make a tackle during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are favored against the New England Patriots, who will start No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye for the first time in his career.

With a rookie quarterback in his first start and the Patriots losing their last four games, the Texans should be seen as a heavy favorite.

However, CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco predicts that the game will be closer than most expect with the Texans coming out on top in a 21-17 affair.

"The Patriots will turn to rookie quarterback Drake Maye in this game," Prisco writes. "That's the smart thing, even if he is facing a good Texans front. It's time. But the Pats offense has issues that will limit him. The Texans haven't been dominant on offense, and the Patriots play sound defense. Texans take it, but it's close."

The Texans have had their previous two games come down to the wire and have yet to win any contest this year by more than a touchdown, so they haven't been a dominant team per se. Going into the game, there are suggestions on paper that would lead to a blowout, but the Pats will come in ready and hungry for a win in front of their fans, and the Texans cannot take them lightly.

